Who to also keep an eye on in the Georgia Trump case

J.D. Capelouto

/

The indictment against former President Donald Trump in Fulton County, Ga., also entangled a lengthy cast of characters accused of participating in a criminal scheme to overturn the election, ranging from a former Kanye West publicist to the ex-White House chief of staff.

There are lots of useful guides out there that help break down all of the defendants. But beyond those charged, a slate of other figures positioned on various sides of the case will be instrumental in how it plays out. Here are some more people to watch out for.