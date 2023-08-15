How global media is responding to Trump’s fourth indictment

The News
International media outlets were quick to respond to the news that former U.S. President Donald Trump has been indicted for a fourth time.
We’ve collected headlines and reporting from around the world.
Australia
Trump faces a charge usually aimed at mobsters, with mandatory jail. Here’s what we know — ABC News
Canada
Donald Trump criminally indicted in Georgia for efforts to overturn 2020 election — The Globe and Mail
France
Trump indicted a fourth time in Georgia over attempts to reverse 2020 presidential election loss — Le Monde
Italy
Trump indicted for fourth time on 13 counts including racketeering and conspiracy — la Repubblica
Spain
Trump accused of trying to alter the electoral result in Georgia in 2020 — El Pais