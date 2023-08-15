noscript
How global media is responding to Trump’s fourth indictment
Jenna Moon
Jenna Moon
Updated Aug 15, 2023, 6:55am EDT
mediaNorth America

How global media is responding to Trump's fourth indictment

The view of the U.S Capitol on the day former U.S. President Donald Trump, who is facing federal charges related to attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat, appears at the U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., August 3, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Wurm
REUTERS/Kevin Wurm
International media outlets were quick to respond to the news that former U.S. President Donald Trump has been indicted for a fourth time.

We’ve collected headlines and reporting from around the world.

Australia

Trump faces a charge usually aimed at mobsters, with mandatory jail. Here’s what we know — ABC News

Canada

Donald Trump criminally indicted in Georgia for efforts to overturn 2020 election — The Globe and Mail

France

Trump indicted a fourth time in Georgia over attempts to reverse 2020 presidential election loss — Le Monde

Italy

Trump indicted for fourth time on 13 counts including racketeering and conspiracy — la Repubblica

Spain

Trump accused of trying to alter the electoral result in Georgia in 2020 — El Pais

