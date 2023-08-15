China wants to ramp up foreign investments into the country

China’s National Bureau of Statistics announced that it would stop publishing its monthly youth unemployment rate Tuesday, saying that it needed to conduct “in-depth research” to improve its methodology. The move comes after China reported several record-high figures for youth unemployment — the latest being 21.3% in June.

Days before, Beijing rolled out a set of 24 new guidelines to bolster foreign investment in a bid to revive its flagging economy.

