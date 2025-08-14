Zambia’s toxic mine disaster worse than feared

The partial collapse of a dam at a Chinese state-owned mine in Zambia may have released 30 times more toxic waste than initially reported.

An independent analysis of the collapse showed at least 1.5 million tons of poisonous substances leached from the dam. The company and the government had previously said 50,000 tons escaped, a “grossly inaccurate” estimate, an auditor said. The spillage increased the acidity of a local river to a level strong enough to dissolve human bones, in what may be one of the mining industry’s worst catastrophes globally. China’s “rapacious desire” for African minerals has led to a surge in output, but also in human rights abuse accusations, tainting Beijing’s image on the continent.