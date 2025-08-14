Russia makes record Ukraine advances ahead of Trump meet

Russia made its biggest 24-hour advance into Ukraine in a year as US President Donald Trump prepared to meet his Russian counterpart.

Data from the Institute for the Study of War showed the Russian army took control of 40 square miles of Ukrainian territory, an offensive that comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy faces one of the most perilous moments of his tenure: Weakened domestically after public pressure forced him to backtrack on an anti-corruption law, Zelenskyy has been sidelined abroad, having failed to secure an invite to tomorrow’s meeting between the US and Russian presidents.

“Americans are aware this is a moment of weakness for Zelenskyy and they’re using it when they most need it,” an expert told the Financial Times.