Putin flatters Trump before Alaska meeting on Ukraine

Russia’s Vladimir Putin launched a charm offensive a day before his arrival in the US to meet President Donald Trump.

Putin praised Trump’s “energetic and sincere efforts” to stop the war in Ukraine, while trying to dilute the focus of Friday’s peace talks by showing interest in discussing other issues like trade and arms control, The New York Times wrote. Even as Trump pushes Putin to agree to a ceasefire at the Alaska summit, he has downplayed expectations of a swift breakthrough.

No matter the outcome, the Russian president has succeeded in “redrawing the global security order,” The Washington Post wrote, as Trump and Putin “revive a great-power system in which a few big countries call the shots.”