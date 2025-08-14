Israel’s far-right finance minister vows settlement expansion

Israel’s far-right finance minister pushed for expanding Jewish settlements across the Palestinian territories, despite increasing international pushback.

Bezalel Smotrich said Thursday that construction plans were approved for a West Bank project that “finally buries the idea of a Palestinian state,” days after he said Israel was “closer than ever” to reestablishing settlements in Gaza that were evacuated two decades ago.

Much of the world considers the settlements illegal under international law, and the expansion push comes as more countries vow to recognize a Palestinian state. Washington, though, has scaled back pressure on Israel under Donald Trump. Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians reached a record high this year, according to United Nations data, registering nearly 130 monthly assaults.