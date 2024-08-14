Thailand court removes prime minister as political crisis roils

Thailand’s highest court dismissed the country’s prime minister, plunging the government into renewed turmoil.

Judges pointed to his decision to appoint a cabinet minister who had served jail time as an ethics violation, forcing a reset of his governing alliance and casting doubt on an apparent truce between the party of the prime minister, an ally of billionaire and political heavyweight Thaksin Shinawatra, and Thailand’s powerful royal family and military.

It comes just days after judges dissolved another popular political party, which had campaigned on reforming the establishment, and marks the latest chapter in a two-decade saga that has seen coups and court rulings oust governments and upend Thai politics.