Ukraine offense spotlights Russia’s border vulnerability

Russia has diverted troops from Ukraine to defend itself against Ukraine’s surprise incursion into its territory.

Kyiv has not publicly outlined its goals for the incursion, but says it has captured about 400 square miles (1,000 square kilometers) of Russian land. On Wednesday, Russia said that it had shot down more than 100 Ukrainian drones around Kursk. Several unconfirmed reports have suggested that Ukraine has struck Russian air bases, according to Reuters.