Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Japan’s PM Kishida announces resignation

Jeronimo Gonzalez
Jeronimo Gonzalez
Updated Aug 14, 2024, 6:24am EDT
East Asia
Philip Fong/Pool via Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio announced he will resign, effective next month. Kishida has battled low approval ratings and a funding scandal throughout his term in office, beginning in 2021.

The shakeup comes at a critical moment for Japan, which, under Kishida, has taken a more forceful security role in the Pacific and deepened its defense cooperation pact with the US in the face of rising threats from China.

Kishida’s resignation “opens the door to a chaotic era,” with at least half a dozen former ministers vying for his party’s top job, a Bloomberg columnist who covers Japan argued.

AD