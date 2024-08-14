German military bases sealed off after suspected sabotage

Two military bases in Germany have been sealed off following suspected sabotage — officials warned the drinking water may have been contaminated.

The German army suspects water supplies to a German army base and a NATO base in the west of the country may have been tampered with by intruders who broke into the facilities, German outlets Der Spiegel and Süddeutsche Zeitung reported.

While the details surrounding the possible attacks and the motivations behind them remain unclear, German officials have warned of the rising threat of Russian sabotage, espionage, and assassinations campaigns in the country and throughout Europe.