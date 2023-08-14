Who is Javier Milei, the outsider who won Argentina’s presidential primary?

Javier Milei, a radical libertarian candidate, won Argentina’s presidential primary, surprising pollsters and plunging October’s election into uncertainty.

Milei — who has vowed to abolish the country’s central bank, thinks climate change is a hoax, and believes the sale of human organs should be legal — leveraged widespread anti-establishment anger over the mismanagement of the economy in his favor, capturing 30% of the vote.

We’ve gathered essential reporting and analysis on what Milei’s primary victory means.