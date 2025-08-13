US imposes sanctions over DR Congo minerals sales

The News
The Trump administration sanctioned four entities over their role in the critical minerals trade in eastern DR Congo as it seeks to implement a peace deal in the conflict-hit region.
The sanctions target PARECO-FF, a Congolese militia group aligned to the DR Congo army that the US Treasury accuses of carrying out illegal mining operations in Rubya between 2022 and 2024. The eastern town is home to DR Congo’s biggest deposit of coltan — the highly-sought mineral used to make mobile phones, computers, and other electronics — and is now under the control of the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels. The other sanction targets are the Congolese mining company CDMC and two Chinese minerals exporters, East Rise and Star Dragon.
While the sanctions might have a limited impact on the militia group in the short term, they would have a more successful hit on the companies who indirectly fund the violence, said Benjamin Mossberg, a partner at Field Focus, a Washington-based advisory group. “This is more than just a toothless press release,” Mossberg told Semafor. “The next step should be looking at the Rwandan or other middle men facilitating this network.”
Know More
US President Donald Trump has been trying to broker a peace deal in eastern DR Congo and in June Kinshasa and Kigali signed an agreement that said Rwandan troops would withdraw from eastern DR Congo within 90 days. A few weeks later M23 agreed to a Qatar-backed ceasefire. Analysts expect a final peace deal and full ceasefire to be signed by Aug. 18.
Tensions in the region have risen in recent days. DR Congo’s army on Tuesday accused Rwanda-backed rebels of carrying out multiple attacks, which it said violated the peace agreements, and warned it reserved the right to respond to provocations. A day earlier, M23 accused Kinshasa’s forces of mobilizing troops.
Step Back
The Trump administration’s push for conflict resolution has been linked to a strategic bid by the US for access to DR Congo’s estimated $25 trillion mineral wealth that is critical for tech, artificial intelligence, and the clean energy transition. Analysts say it’s a blend of “populist performance” and commercial deal-making, aiming to counter China’s dominance in the region.
While the June 27 accord was lauded as a diplomatic win, analysts have warned that long-term peace hinges on complex compromises, rebel disarmament, and protecting DR Congo’s sovereignty over its resources.
Notable
- A Rwandan refinery and mining CEO faced EU sanctions for its role in the DR Congo conflict.
- The UK suspended bilateral aid to Rwanda over the DR Congo conflict.