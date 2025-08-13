US imposes sanctions over DR Congo minerals sales

The Trump administration sanctioned four entities over their role in the critical minerals trade in eastern DR Congo as it seeks to implement a peace deal in the conflict-hit region.

The sanctions target PARECO-FF, a Congolese militia group aligned to the DR Congo army that the US Treasury accuses of carrying out illegal mining operations in Rubya between 2022 and 2024. The eastern town is home to DR Congo’s biggest deposit of coltan — the highly-sought mineral used to make mobile phones, computers, and other electronics — and is now under the control of the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels. The other sanction targets are the Congolese mining company CDMC and two Chinese minerals exporters, East Rise and Star Dragon.

While the sanctions might have a limited impact on the militia group in the short term, they would have a more successful hit on the companies who indirectly fund the violence, said Benjamin Mossberg, a partner at Field Focus, a Washington-based advisory group. “This is more than just a toothless press release,” Mossberg told Semafor. “The next step should be looking at the Rwandan or other middle men facilitating this network.”