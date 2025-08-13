Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Africa newsletter icon
From Semafor Africa
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

South Africa’s unemployment rises again

Aug 13, 2025, 9:06am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
An unemployed youth fills in the Department of Unemployment and Labour work seeking registration form.
Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images

South Africa’s unemployment rate — among the highest in the world — increased for a second consecutive quarter to 33.2%, official data showed. The sectors with the biggest jumps were community and social services, agriculture, and finance.

The results, published on Tuesday, are another blow to South Africa’s year-old governing coalition, which had promised to prioritize lowering unemployment.

The country’s youth population remains particularly vulnerable: 46% of South Africans aged under 34 were unemployed in the second quarter, the same rate as in the first three months of the year.

A chart showing South Africa’s unemployment rate.
Paige Bruton
AD