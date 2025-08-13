South Africa’s unemployment rises again

South Africa’s unemployment rate — among the highest in the world — increased for a second consecutive quarter to 33.2%, official data showed. The sectors with the biggest jumps were community and social services, agriculture, and finance.

The results, published on Tuesday, are another blow to South Africa’s year-old governing coalition, which had promised to prioritize lowering unemployment.

The country’s youth population remains particularly vulnerable: 46% of South Africans aged under 34 were unemployed in the second quarter, the same rate as in the first three months of the year.