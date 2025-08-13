Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Africa newsletter icon
From Semafor Africa
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

South Africa plans new US trade deal

Aug 13, 2025, 9:09am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A forklift move oranges filled crate at the packaging ALG Estates packaging facility in Citrusdal.
Gianluigi Guercia/AFP via Getty Images

South Africa said it will submit a revised offer for a US trade deal in an attempt to lower the 30% tariff rate imposed on exports from Africa’s biggest economy.

The duty, which came into effect on Aug. 7, is the highest tariff imposed on a sub-Saharan African country.

“The new offer substantively responds to the issues the US has raised” to build on a previous offer made in May, the government said on Tuesday. But the leader of the Democratic Alliance, the second-largest party in South Africa’s coalition government, told Reuters the 30% tariff is likely to remain in place unless Pretoria changes some domestic race policies. US President Donald Trump has previously criticized affirmative action initiatives designed to redress inequalities caused by apartheid.

South African officials have warned the tariff threatens 30,000 jobs in the country, with the key automotive and agricultural sectors most vulnerable. However, JPMorgan said on Tuesday that the levy was likely to have a limited effect on South Africa’s markets because traders have “largely priced in the reality of higher tariff headwinds.”

A chart showing South Africa’s biggest export markets.
Alexis Akwagyiram
AD