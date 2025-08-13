Saudi Arabia bets on Red Sea tourism

For generations comprising little more than a rustic boat ride off the coast of Jeddah, Red Sea tourism is getting a makeover. The region is now being rebranded as an ultra-luxury play to grow a “blue economy,” projected to add $5.86 billion to Saudi GDP and create 100,000 jobs by 2030. Beyond hotels, that includes projects like the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology’s Reefscape Restoration Initiative, which employs marine scientists and divers working to safeguard the coral ecosystems at the heart of the Red Sea’s diving appeal.

Riyadh aims to draw 19 million visitors annually to its Red Sea resorts and other west coast developments, from new marinas and yacht charters to heritage destinations like AlUla. The Saudi Red Sea Authority plans to license up to 60 marinas in the next two years, six of which are already operating cruise and yacht services — a far cry from the small-scale operators that once defined the area.