Israel’s Gaza siege sparks dire medical supply shortfall

Aug 13, 2025, 6:43am EDT
An overrun hospital in Gaza.
Khamis Al-Rifi/Reuters

Israel’s siege of Gaza has led to a shortfall of medical supplies, with one US doctor telling the BBC he had to recycle pins and screws from patients who have died.

The World Health Organization has warned that Israel’s plan to take over Gaza City — part of a wider plan to take control of the whole enclave — could exacerbate an already “catastrophic” health emergency. According to the WHO, just 50% of hospitals are operating in the strip, with bed occupancy rates reaching 300% in one hospital.

Although Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not said when troops would enter Gaza City, his country’s forces have continued to pound the area, killing dozens in recent days.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
