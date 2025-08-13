Heat waves and wildfires hit Europe

At least three people have died and thousands have fled their homes as wildfires spread across southern Europe.

A heat wave has brought temperatures of over 40°C (104°F) in much of France, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and the Balkan countries, creating dry conditions perfect for fire. Thousands of firefighters and soldiers have been deployed to battle the blazes.

Wildfires are increasing globally as the world warms: Canada’s wildfire season is already the second worst on record, and both the Scottish and English capitals have seen grassfires, including on the famous Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh, an extinct volcano in the heart of the city next to the Scottish Parliament.