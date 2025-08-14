Canadians’ views of US leaders tank, poll finds

Canadians’ views of US leaders have cratered, according to Gallup.

Only 15% of Canadians approve of leadership in Washington — a figure on par with lows seen during President Donald Trump’s first term, and closer to Russia’s approval rate among Canadians (9%) than China’s (23%).

It’s the latest sign of Canadians’ dissatisfaction with Trump, who has slapped the country with tariffs and talked openly about trying to annex it as the 51st state.

The spat has driven out some Canadians living in the US and wrecked the economies of US-Canada border towns, and Canadians are more pessimistic about the economy than ever.

But they appear ebullient about Mark Carney, who took over from Justin Trudeau as prime minister this year. Nearly six-in-10 Canadians approve of their country’s own leaders, up double digits from 2024.