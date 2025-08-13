Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Aid cuts hit Africa’s anti-poaching programs

Aug 13, 2025, 8:23am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Zebras run across the Sand River, Maasai Mara game reserve, Kenya.
Thomas Mukoya/Reuters

US cuts to foreign aid have weakened anti-poaching efforts in Africa, with Mexican cartels and Chinese triads ramping up their presence in the illegal trade.

Around $23 billion in illegal wildlife — much of it used for traditional medicine in East Asia — is traded each year, with many governments and conservation agencies formerly relying on USAID to fund their anti-trafficking efforts.

However the sudden shuttering of the aid agency earlier this year has led to a free-for-all, with international crime groups piling into the trade.

The traffickers are loving it,” a conservationist told the Financial Times. “With fewer restrictions, they think: ‘No one will catch us, so let’s go for it.’”

A chart showing the share of donor funding to combat illegal wildlife trade.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD