US naturalization pace speeds up

Immigrants to the US are becoming American citizens at the fastest pace in about a decade, with applications now processed in less than 5 months on average.

The acceleration — driven in part by improved technology, additional staffing, and simplified procedures — comes with immigration topping US voters’ priorities ahead of November’s election.

“The surge in naturalization efficiency isn’t just about clearing backlogs; it’s potentially reshaping the electorate, merely months before an election,” an immigration trends analyst told The New York Times.