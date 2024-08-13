Events Newsletters
US naturalization pace speeds up

Mizy Clifton and Prashant Rao
Updated Aug 13, 2024, 7:41am EDT
North America
The News

Immigrants to the US are becoming American citizens at the fastest pace in about a decade, with applications now processed in less than 5 months on average.

The acceleration — driven in part by improved technology, additional staffing, and simplified procedures — comes with immigration topping US voters’ priorities ahead of November’s election.

“The surge in naturalization efficiency isn’t just about clearing backlogs; it’s potentially reshaping the electorate, merely months before an election,” an immigration trends analyst told The New York Times.

Title icon

Know More

Immigration is becoming increasingly politicized: Republican candidate Donald Trump slowed the naturalization process as president, while polling shows that new US citizens tend to vote Democratic, the Times noted. The issue is not unique to the US and nor is it likely to slow down: Immigration concerns have shaped elections across Europe, while climate change and global conflicts are pushing people from their homes as Western countries confront aging populations.

