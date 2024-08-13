US campuses brace for renewed pro-Palestinian protests

Some Jewish organizations at US universities have voiced concern about the potential resumption of campus protests against Israel’s war in Gaza as the start of the academic year nears.

”Unless things change quickly I have zero doubt that things will go back to where they were last year,” the director of the American Jewish Committee’s Center for Education Advocacy told The Times of Israel, which cited advocacy groups and activists to argue that many US universities are ill-prepared for more demonstrations and encampments.

The end of the last academic year was marked by pro-Palestinian students’ opposition to the Gaza war, leading in some cases to mass arrests and police action, as well as the disruption of exams and commencement ceremonies.