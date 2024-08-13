Trump praises Xi, Putin, Kim

Donald Trump expressed admiration for the leaders of China, Russia, and North Korea during his interview with Tesla CEO Elon Musk on X. “They’re at the top of their game, they’re tough, they’re smart, they’re vicious, and they’re going to protect their country,” the former US president said, referring to Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, adding that he hopes to “get along with them again.”

Both Russia and North Korea would likely welcome a second Trump presidency, but an economically vulnerable China will feel the blow of his proposed tariffs much more this time around, The Wall Street Journal wrote. Trump “will be putting his elbow into the Chinese economy as it deflates,” said one geopolitical strategist.