Coffee chain Starbucks replaces CEO in executive shake-up

Starbucks has replaced its current CEO Laxman Narasimhan with Chipotle Mexican Grill chief Brian Niccol in an executive shake-up spurred by ongoing negotiations with activist investors concerned about slumping sales, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Seattle-based coffee chain’s current executive chairwoman, soon to be independent director, told the Journal that discussions about a leadership change began roughly two months ago, and that the decision to appoint Niccol was made by Starbucks’ board, with former CEO Howard Schultz also involved.