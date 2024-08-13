Africa CDC declares mpox a public health emergency

Africa’s leading public health organization has declared mpox a public health emergency.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) issued the warning following an outbreak of the infectious disease that was recorded in DR Congo before spreading to nearby countries.

Symptoms of an mpox infection include fever and painful rashes that spread around the body. It is typically contracted through physical contact with other humans or animals.

A new, more transmissible, strain of the virus has been identified, and carries a mortality rate of up to 10% among children.

“We must act now with urgency and purpose. Protect yourself and your loved ones. Follow the guidance of health authorities,” Africa CDC Director General Jean Kaseya said on Tuesday. “We must stand together as one continent, united by our resolve to overcome this. Mpox might have taken us by surprise but it will not defeat us.”