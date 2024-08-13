Metropolitan Museum of New York unveils Japanese art exhibit

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York unveiled its latest blockbuster showing of Japanese art. Spanning 1,000 years and 10 galleries, The Three Perfections takes its name from that traditionally given to painting, poetry, and calligraphy in East Asian cultures. Co-curator Monika Bincsik described the exhibition as a “true multi-sensory experience,” from the hypnotic chanting of 11th-century poetry, to calligraphy by Zen monks in medieval Kyoto, and ceramics that evoke the delicate ritual of the tea ceremony. “You have to slow down, take your time, and almost imagine like it’s a piece of art in your own apartment,” she told The Guardian. “That’s very different from our 21st-century mindset, especially a New York lifestyle.“