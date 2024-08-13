Iran suggests Gaza ceasefire could delay strike on Israel: Report

The only way to delay a retaliatory strike by Iran on Israel is to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza, three top Iranian officials told Reuters.

Tehran had promised to avenge the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh on its soil three weeks ago which it holds Israel responsible for, and Israeli and US officials have said a significant and direct strike could come as soon as this week.

One senior Iranian security official told Reuters that Tehran and its allies, including its proxy militias like Hezbollah in Lebanon, would launch an attack if Gaza ceasefire talks that are expected to take place this week fail. The official did not say how long Iran would wait for talks to progress before launching a potential attack.