Trump talk with Musk spotlights tech mogul’s foray into presidential politics

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke with X CEO Elon Musk in an event hosted on the platform Monday, speaking at length about the economy and immigration.

The interview, which was beset with technical issues at the start of the broadcast that left many listeners unable to hear what was said, prompted a warning to Musk from the European Commission about the bloc’s hate speech laws.

AD

Meanwhile, reports suggest Musk’s foray into right-wing politics could hurt his business empire, particularly on sales of Tesla, his electric vehicle company.