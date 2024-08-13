Bangladesh court orders probe into ousted PM over murder

A Bangladesh court has ordered a police investigation Tuesday into ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s role in the death of a grocery store owner during the country’s recent protests.

Six other former government and law enforcement officials were also named in the probe, Dhaka Tribune reported.

The investigation was ordered after a Dhaka resident filed a murder case alleging that Hasina was responsible for police firing on a crowd of protesters on July 19, killing store owner Abu Saeed.

It is the first case filed against Hasina since she quit and fled Dhaka on Aug. 5, Reuters reported. “Seeking justice for all the killings that happened under her… has been one of the main demands of our revolution,” student protest leader Nahid Islam said Friday.