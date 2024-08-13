Android phones get an AI upgrade

Google’s Android phones are about to get an AI upgrade.

The company’s flagship AI model, Gemini, will replace Google Assistant as the default service on Android phones in the coming weeks, the company announced Tuesday.

The move marks the beginning of the generative AI era for smartphone functionality, with Gemini gaining the ability to connect to core smartphone services like the utilities and calendar — a feature Google is calling extensions.

For instance, instead of opening up the calendar app to make an appointment, users will soon be able to snap a photo of an invitation and ask Gemini to create a calendar invite. Or ask YouTube Music to create a playlist by describing the style.

In time, the company told Semafor, it plans to roll out extensions to third-party apps and services like Spotify. It will also be available on iPhone through the app store, albeit with less ability to control the device.

Google also announced Tuesday a new service called Gemini Live, a chat service that allows users to have a free flowing conversation with the chatbot in real time, as if it’s a person.

Sissie Hsiao, general manager for Gemini experiences, told Semafor she’s been using Gemini Live while driving, having conversations about the Olympics and asking it to make her customized music playlists — without having to take her hands off the wheel or eyes off the road.

Hsiao said the new technology is allowing Google to do what its users have been asking Google Assistant to do for years: Understand them in more natural language and manage day-to-day tasks.

“They expect an assistant to be able to take off their plates many of these day-to-day tasks,” she said.