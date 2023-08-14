Team Trump isn’t done drowning out his rivals in Iowa

There are two ways to look at Trump’s state fair strategy.

On the one hand, his campaign recognizes that he’s leading in the polls, and feels entitled to skip most of the formal political events that other campaigns have had to slog through — even the 30-minute “FairSide Chats” organized by Gov. Reynolds.

On the other, the ground game at the event showed how Trump isn’t taking Iowa — where his polling lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is somewhat smaller than it is nationally — for granted. His two-hour appearance (which included stops at the popular Pork Tent, the Animal Learning Center, and the Steer n’ Stein) was clearly designed to suck away attention from opponents. It largely succeeded thanks to a heavy dose of trolling aimed at his top rival.

Trump arrived at the event with an entourage of Florida lawmakers well-known to conservative media. As DeSantis flipped burgers, Trump’s private plane strategically flew overhead, distracting fairgoers who turned to take photos and videos of the moment. A Trump aide also confirmed that the campaign was responsible for a smaller plane that flew above the fair throughout the day with a banner reading “Be Likable, Ron!”

By the time DeSantis wrapped up, a crowd of pro-Trump attendees had gathered, and chants of “we love Trump” broke out around him as he exited the building. And at the Steer n’ Stein, Trump let his endorsers do most of the talking, praising his record and dunking on his opponents.

“The other candidates came here — they had, like, six people!” Trump boasted.

The drop-in show, which brought out thousands of curious onlookers and supporters, fueled more Trump-focused questions to his rivals, reminding campaigns just how centered the Republican race is around the frontrunner.

“The media loves to talk about Trump,” Nikki Haley told reporters as she moved through the fair. “That is what they are talking about. Americans are not talking about Trump.”

Meanwhile, new developments in the Hunter Biden investigation prompted Trump’s opponents to echo his long-held argument that the legal system is rigged against him

“If you’re connected to the DC ruling class, you can get away with a lot,” DeSantis told voters at a stop in Panora, on his way to the fair. “If you’re somebody that the DC ruling class doesn’t like, man, they’ll nail you for jaywalking.”