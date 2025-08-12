Russia makes sudden advance in Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin talks

Russian troops made a sudden breach in eastern Ukraine, in what analysts say is an attempt to pressure Kyiv into giving up land, days before crucial talks between Washington and Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that Kyiv wouldn’t give up the eastern Donbas region, amid concerns about how much US President Donald Trump might concede to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s maximalist demands when the two meet in Alaska on Friday.

Experts believe that Trump, who is determined to end the war, might be “walking into a trap that the Russian leader is setting on American soil,” The Atlantic wrote. The summit could play right into the hands of Putin, who is a “master manipulator,” The New York Times argued.