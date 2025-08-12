Previously unseen portraits of Andy Warhol to be shown in New York

Previously unseen portraits of Andy Warhol that surfaced from a surprising friendship will be displayed at New York’s Schoelkopf Gallery next month.

In 2019, American painter Jamie Wyeth discovered a cache of drawings that his late wife had stashed away after a 1976 exhibition in which Wyeth and Warhol each showed drawings of one another; the two unlikely friends had sketched each other for years. Wyeth told Artnet News his wife had chosen to keep some of his “rather curious” drawings of Warhol that perhaps “she didn’t want me to sell.”

The intimate sketches of the private pop artist depict him socializing, ruminating, and — in one shot — standing shirtless and vulnerable, his scars visible from a 1968 assassination attempt.