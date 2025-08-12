Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Musk threatens to sue Apple over OpenAI ranking

Aug 12, 2025, 7:01am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Elon Musk.
Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo/Reuters

Elon Musk said he would take legal action against Apple and OpenAI after accusing the iPhone maker of favoring the AI firm over rivals, including his xAI.

Musk claimed Apple made it impossible for any AI app other than OpenAI’s ChatGPT to reach the top of the App Store, which he alleged “is an unequivocal antitrust violation.

The threat also reflects Musk’s long-running feud with Sam Altman, with whom Musk co-founded OpenAI before separating over disagreements on how the AI venture should be run.

Altman rejected Musk’s recent accusations. “OpenAI will just stay focused on making great products,” he posted on Musk’s social media site X.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD