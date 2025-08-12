Musk threatens to sue Apple over OpenAI ranking

Elon Musk said he would take legal action against Apple and OpenAI after accusing the iPhone maker of favoring the AI firm over rivals, including his xAI.

Musk claimed Apple made it impossible for any AI app other than OpenAI’s ChatGPT to reach the top of the App Store, which he alleged “is an unequivocal antitrust violation.”

The threat also reflects Musk’s long-running feud with Sam Altman, with whom Musk co-founded OpenAI before separating over disagreements on how the AI venture should be run.

Altman rejected Musk’s recent accusations. “OpenAI will just stay focused on making great products,” he posted on Musk’s social media site X.