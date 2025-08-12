Mass arrests as Gaza protests roil UK

Edinburgh Fringe venues canceled acts by two Jewish comedians, citing concerns related to the war in Gaza.

The Fringe is the world’s largest performing arts festival, with millions of people attending thousands of events in the Scottish capital. One venue canceled a show, “Jew-O-Rama,” citing the performer’s views on Israel and Palestine.

The war in Gaza is roiling politics and cultural life in Britain and elsewhere: 521 people were arrested outside Parliament on Saturday for supporting a proscribed group, Palestine Action, in one of the biggest mass arrests in UK history.

Even Germany, traditionally reluctant to criticize Israel, has seen protests after the killing of Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza and is starting to curb its support.