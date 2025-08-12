Intel’s Lip-Bu Tan soothes Trump in Oval Office

Intel’s embattled CEO may have bought himself some breathing room.

Lip-Bu Tan rolled the dice on a face-to-face meeting with President Donald Trump on Monday and made a favorable impression. “His success and rise is an amazing story,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Still, Tan’s position is far from assured: A series of damaging stories emerged shortly after Trump took aim at him last week, and were seen by Intel insiders as broadsides from the company’s board, helmed by Frank Yeary.

Tan had already fractured with parts of Intel’s board when he resigned as a director in August. But his accession to the CEO role, and fresh news about potential conflicts involving his personal and professional investments in Chinese AI companies, raise as many questions about Tan as they do about Intel’s governance.

Intel in a statement called the meeting “candid and constructive.”