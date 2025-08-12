Brad Smith, formally a top player at Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, is returning to the Trump administration to focus on global health at the State Department.

Smith will be leading and designing the department’s strategy on the issue, a senior State official confirmed to Semafor. The news comes after Smith left government in May, before Musk’s explosive break with President Donald Trump.

“He is uniquely qualified to spearhead the overhaul of an inefficient and often wasteful system that has the potential — with creativity and thoughtfulness — to deliver real value for the American people and our partners around the world,” the State official said, touting Smith’s “ingenuity and experience.”