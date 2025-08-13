Events Email Briefings
Fewer Americans are drinking, poll finds

Aug 13, 2025, 5:22am EDT
A person at a bar
Kylie Cooper/Reuters

A record-low number of Americans say they drink, according to Gallup polling.

Fifty-four percent of adults said they consume alcohol, the lowest share since Gallup started asking the question in 1939, and those who do partake report drinking.

Young adults ages 18-34 are the least likely to drink, but fewer middle-age and older adults have reported drinking alcohol in recent years.

Since 2023, there has been a sharp drop in drinking among Republicans, 46% of whom now say they consume alcohol; 61% of Democrats say they drink, the same as in 2024.

The findings coincide with a growing body of research that shows alcohol is bad for your health, no matter the quantity.

Americans’ favorite libation, by an eight-point margin: beer.

Morgan Chalfant
