Venezuela’s opposition calls for global protests

Venezuela’s opposition has called on supporters to engage in a global protest on Aug. 17, as it looks for international backing for its claim to be the rightful winners of the country’s most recent election.

Incumbent President Nicolás Maduro has maintained he won the presidential vote on July 28, despite polls showing he was set for a resounding defeat.

“We will take to the streets of Venezuela and the world... let’s shout together so that the world supports our victory and recognizes the truth and popular sovereignty,” opposition leader Maria Corina Machado said in a video posted on social media.

The US, European Union, and several Latin American countries have disputed the results; Maduro has promised to release vote tallies but is yet to do so.