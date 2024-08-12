Trump set to talk to Elon Musk live on X

Elon Musk is set to talk with Donald Trump Monday evening on Musk’s social media platform, X.

It’s the first such public conversation between the two men after Musk endorsed Trump following the former president’s attempted assassination in July.

On Monday, Trump’s account posted on X for the second time since he was banned in 2021. Musk reinstated his account in 2022.

The tech billionaire had previously voted Democrat, including in 2020, but his personal politics have shifted toward the right. During President Joe Biden’s tenure, Musk became increasingly critical of left-leaning policy points, particularly unionized labor (which he has opposed in his Tesla factories) and immigration.

The conversation could help Trump bring in a section of Silicon Valley-adjacent voters who, like Musk and noted Republican tech mogul Peter Thiel, see potential in the Trump-JD Vance ticket to push for a roll back of regulation around tech.