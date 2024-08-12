Will Kamala Harris’ short run kill the ‘permanent campaign’?

The presidential campaign is currently a two-year cycle, which begins just after the prior midterm elections. There are a number of reasons for this bloat I won’t revisit in detail, but revolve around the imperatives of fundraising and boxing out rivals, and feeding an overgrown media machine (sorry!).

But there are also downsides: Your rivals attack you for months. You face steady pressure to remake yourself for your party’s activist base. Journalists have many months to dig very deep on your record and your life. The public can really get sick of you. Your staff can get sick of each other.

Harris is accidentally demonstrating the alternative: She’s the hot new thing in August, riding on vibes and goodwill six months after the Super Tuesday peak of modern campaigns. When she holds a convention next week, it won’t just be a high-production finale of a long season. Viewers will be turning in to figure out who she is — and she’ll tell them. Major party figures like Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Bill Clinton will be talking about her candidacy for the first time, not the nth. She has a shot at extending what seems like her biggest advantage over Donald Trump right now: her success at controlling the conversation on both social and legacy media.

Party insiders have noticed. “Presidential campaigns were never meant to be two years long, but for a variety of reasons, such as the media’s love of horserace and the burgeoning consulting industry in the US they became that,” one Democrat in the center of this storm reflected Monday. “They are an overly long slog for the people who work on them, the candidates, and the public. Most countries have shorter campaigns that last weeks or a few months, have plenty of debate and scrutiny, and result in clear and healthy outcomes.”

The political parties could easily institutionalize this kind of shift. They could jam all the state-by-state primaries, perhaps in regional groupings, into July. That would dominate the summer, and turn the convention back into a news event, not just an extended, televised rally.