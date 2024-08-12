Israel anticipates Iran attack in days as US ups military presence in region

Israeli intelligence has suggested that a much-anticipated Iranian attack could come as soon as the next few days.

The anticipated strike had been promised as retribution for the killings of senior commanders in the Hamas and Hezbollah militant groups, which are backed by Iran.

AD

Israel has placed its military on its highest alert level as it braces for a potential assault, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on a press call Monday that the US also believed an attack by Iran or a proxy group could occur this week. The US said it was sending a guided missile submarine and other naval resources to the area, too.

AD

Morgan Chalfant contributed to the reporting.