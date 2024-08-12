Greece’s wildfires underscore global need to adapt for extreme heat

Thousands of people were told to evacuate from Athens and its surrounding area as Greek authorities battled a huge wildfire that is being driven by gale-force winds. The country called on the European Union for help, and France and several other countries are sending people and other resources to try and curb the blaze.

The fires have been burning for at least three days through forests left dry by successive heat waves.

The Greek Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection has put half the country on red alert for extreme fire risk, as it tries to adapt to increasingly extreme heat and larger, longer-burning wildfires.