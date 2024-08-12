Donald Trump appears to be back on X to stay

Donald Trump returned to X on Monday in dramatic fashion, posting a series of campaign videos leading up to his interview with Elon Musk, the owner of the social media app.

But unlike his brief return in 2023, when he posted his mugshot and a link to his website to collect donations, Monday’s slew of updates are unlikely to be his last, instead marking the start of a more regular presence on the platform. That said, it remains unclear how often Trump himself will use the platform, or if his old “@realDonaldTrump” account will remain focused on official messages like campaign videos.

“It definitely shows that he’s willing to engage more on the platform,” one campaign advisor told Semafor, adding that today’s posts are “likely not” going to be another one-off. “As we head further into the election season, he’s going to be utilizing all the tools that are available.”

Trump’s return to the platform comes as he faces more competition for media attention after Kamala Harris’ elevation to the top of the Democratic ticket, and more competition on social media, where younger users have been far more active promoting her campaign than they were around President Biden.

The former president’s interview with Musk was negotiated directly between the two, according to the advisor. Trump and Musk have grown close in recent months, shifting a relationship that was one tense and included some public jabs on both sides. After the attempted assassination against Trump, Musk announced on X he would formally endorse him, and has developed a Super PAC aimed at turning out the vote for the former president.

One person close to the campaign described the “momentous” upcoming interview as Musk “welcoming” Trump back.

“It was designed to be a force multiplier,” this person added. “Not only that he goes out on X, but he goes out [to] great fanfare.”