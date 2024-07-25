Africa’s richest man scrambles to calm crisis around $20 billion refinery

LAGOS — Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote is battling to get his $20 billion refinery in Nigeria fully functional and begin recouping returns on his investment as clashes with local regulators and oil majors spill over into a public war of words.

The Dangote Refinery was commissioned early last year to loud promises that it would end costly fuel imports by the continent’s top crude oil producer and offer affordable pump prices, without the need for a $10 billion government subsidy. The facility, which took seven years to build, is designed to refine 650,000 barrels of oil per day and meet all of Nigeria’s fuel needs when at full capacity.

But the tycoon is now embroiled in a row with Nigerian authorities that has created uncertainty around the project. Dangote and his team have accused international oil producers of unfairly selling locally produced crude to it above market prices. He is being accused by Nigerian regulators of demanding a monopoly over refined oil products.

AD

“This is really very disheartening,” the 67-year-old billionaire told journalists this week, in an extended defense of his investments in Nigeria, which include large cement, food and fertilizer production companies. He said the refinery did not get “one single incentive” from the Nigerian government and paid $100 million to buy the over 2,600 hectares of land that it sits on in the outskirts of Lagos.

Attempts to broker a truce are underway. Nigeria’s deputy oil minister Heineken Lokpobiri said other government officials and Dangote who attended a meeting on Monday “demonstrated a strong commitment” to solve the refinery’s challenges. Separately, a group of lawmakers asked Tinubu — who, like his predecessor, is Nigeria’s oil minister — to suspend the regulator who accused Dangote of monopolistic intent.