Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Chinese battery giant to close mine as Beijing targets overcapacity

Aug 11, 2025, 8:42am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
People visit the booth of battery giant CATL
Florence Lo/Reuters

CATL, the world’s biggest battery company, said it would halt production at a mine in China, a move that comes as Beijing vies to crack down on overcapacity in several industries amid deflation fears.

The closure of the eastern Chinese mine — responsible for around 3% of the world’s lithium production — could reshape the market, with prices rising sharply in recent days. Beijing has for decades funneled money into industries it sees as essential for its geopolitical goals, but the debt-fueled spree has led to “involution,” with competitors engaged in a price war that has eroded margins, leaving many struggling. A sudden halt to subsidies could increase already soaring youth unemployment rates, forcing Beijing to keep zombie companies alive.

A chart showing China’s year-on-year inflation rates.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD