White House takes aim at US tech firms

The Trump administration is taking an increasingly interventionist stance on US tech exports.

Chip giants Nvidia and AMD agreed to pay the US government 15% of their Chinese revenues to circumvent a ban on sales of high-end semiconductors to China, while Intel’s CEO faces a summons to the White House to meet US President Donald Trump, who has called for his removal.

Malaysian-American Lip-Bu Tan’s previous businesses had links to China, leading Trump to say he is “highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately.”

In the Financial Times, the Silicon Valley investor Michael Moritz called on Intel to resist the president’s “bullying,” and said that the struggling chip giant needs someone of Tan’s character to turn it around after years of decline.