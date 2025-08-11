Events Email Briefings
Europe’s grids struggle to keep up with growth in renewable

Aug 11, 2025, 8:29am EDT
Workers install solar panels on a floating photovoltaic power plant on lake Silbersee (Lake Silver) in Haltern am See, Germany
Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters

Energy producers are being paid not to produce energy and consumers paid to use it as Europe’s grids fail to keep up with the growth of renewable energy systems.

Scottish wind farms were paid to withhold 37% of their potential output in the first half of 2024, the Financial Times reported, enough to power the entire country’s households, because it could not be used locally and the grid could not transmit or store it.

In Spain, electricity prices regularly turn negative due to solar overproduction: “Gratifying for customers, but bad for generators,” which have seen falling profits, the FT said. Solar projects that once sold for €200,000 ($233,000) per megawatt have fallen to €28,000-€89,000.

Tom Chivers
