EU calls snap meeting over Trump-Putin talks

The European Union’s top diplomat called for a snap meeting of European foreign ministers ahead of a planned meeting between the Russian and US presidents.

Kaja Kallas said that any potential deal should have Ukraine and EU involvement. US President Donald Trump said he would meet with Vladimir Putin even if the latter would not meet with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy, raising fears that the two would sideline Kyiv in any agreement.

The meeting is planned for Friday, but the war continues: Ukraine said Russia launched 100 drones overnight, while flights were grounded across southwest Russia as Ukrainian drones hit targets including an oil refinery in Saratov. Kyiv has ramped up its drone strikes into Russia in recent days, ABC reported.