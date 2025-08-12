Colombian presidential hopeful Uribe dies two months after rally shooting

Colombian presidential hopeful Miguel Uribe Turbay died two months after being shot in the head at a rally, reviving memories of the country’s cartel-driven political violence in the 1990s.

The conservative candidate, who had warned about resurging violence in Colombia, surged to first place in some polls after the June shooting. His killing could “consolidate the prospects of a shift to the right” on security and economic policies ahead of next year’s election, one analyst wrote.

The security crisis gripping much of Latin America will likely boost conservative politicians in key upcoming elections, a shift welcomed by investors who prefer their pro-business policies, a Bloomberg columnist argued. But tackling crime requires “more than ideological changes or macho posturing.”